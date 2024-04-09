Doncaster v Walsall - Match preview

Doncaster are unbeaten in seven matches since losing 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Bescot last month and registered a sixth league win on the spin with an impressive 3-0 triumph over fellow play-off rivals Morecambe on Saturday.

Walsall remain four points above Rovers in the table, an advantage they will be looking to stretch at the Keepmoat Stadium, by building on their recent back-to-back wins over Salford City and Tranmere Rovers respectively.

Jamille Matt and Taylor Allen scored either side of half-time at Prenton Park to overturn Regan Hendry’s 24th-minute opener, before Brandon Comley became Walsall’s 23rd different goalscorer with a rocket from distance.

And Sadler feels the range of goalscorers throughout his squad has provided Walsall with the ability to win games in different ways.

He said: “That’s how we want it to be, we want goals all throughout the pitch and throughout the team.