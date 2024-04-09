Brandon Comley reveals why he signed new Walsall deal

The midfielder, who scored his first goal in 20 months during Walsall’s 3-1 win at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, extended his contract until the summer of 2026 back in February.

He has played an instrumental role in guiding Walsall to within three points of the League Two play-off spots and wants to continue repaying Mat Sadler for the faith he has shown in him during his debut campaign in the dugout.