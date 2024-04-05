Tranmere v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-up

(3-1-4-2)

Jackson Smith

Recovered seamlessly from shipping five goals at MK Dons with an assured performance in a crucial win over Salford City on Monday.

Emmanuel Adegboyega

Returned to centre-back after being deployed at right wing-back in the mauling at Stadium MK and looked back to his supreme self. Set-up Mo Faal's winner with a raking long-range pass.

David Okagbue

The defence looked settled again on Monday and the Stoke City loanee was the orchestrator at the heart of that. He will need to maintain those performance levels with Priestley Farquharson and Donervon Daniels back in the reckoning.

Taylor Allen