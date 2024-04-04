Mat Sadler issues injury update on key Walsall pair

Knowles has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the start of March, while Earing has missed the past two matches with a hamstring issue.

Sadler previously set a two-week time frame on Earing and also revealed last week that Knowles would be fighting to be fit for the final three matches.

The Walsall boss issued a further update, and said: “We’ve earmarked the final two games (for Earing). If we can get anything sooner that would be great.

“We’re hopeful. Next week will probably be the biggest indicator over whether he’ll be back sooner or not.

“Tom is similar. We could maybe accelerate his slightly more because it’s not a muscle issue.

“We probably got away quite lightly with Tom’s injury. It looked quite bad at the time so I also don’t want to be stupid with that.

“But he’s desperate to be back and contributing.”