Forest Green v Walsall - Match preview
Jamille Matt described lifting the League Two title at Forest Green Rovers as his “best ever season” but admitted it would taste extra sweet to achieve promotion with Walsall.
The Saddlers’ stand-in skipper has played an instrumental role in a remarkable run of five consecutive league victories which has propelled Walsall into the play-off places.
They will be chasing a sixth straight win in the league for the first time since August 2005 when they travel to second from bottom Forest Green tomorrow.
Rovers have undergone somewhat of a relegation recovery under the experienced Steve Cotterill with wins over Barrow and Tranmere Rovers respectively and a creditable draw at home to Wrexham.
However, a costly 1-0 defeat at fellow relegation rivals Grimsby Town last time out has cut them five points adrift of safety.