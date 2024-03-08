Forest Green v Walsall - Match preview

The Saddlers’ stand-in skipper has played an instrumental role in a remarkable run of five consecutive league victories which has propelled Walsall into the play-off places.

They will be chasing a sixth straight win in the league for the first time since August 2005 when they travel to second from bottom Forest Green tomorrow.

Rovers have undergone somewhat of a relegation recovery under the experienced Steve Cotterill with wins over Barrow and Tranmere Rovers respectively and a creditable draw at home to Wrexham.

However, a costly 1-0 defeat at fellow relegation rivals Grimsby Town last time out has cut them five points adrift of safety.