Walsall's Emmanuel Adegboyega using Real Madrid defender as inspiration

He has embarked on a hot streak in front of goal with three in his first five matches, including two match-winners against Mansfield Town and Accrington Stanley respectively.

The 6ft 3in Irishman has established himself as a fox in the box during the embryonic stages of his loan spell from Norwich City and his goal scoring exploits could be owed in some part to his early career as a midfielder.

It took a shrewd spot from his former Drogheda United youth coach Tiarnan Mulvenna to transform him into a towering and imposing centre-back.

"It was because of one of my coaches back in Ireland. He just noticed something in my game that I'd be able to see the game better from the centre of defence," he revealed.

"I kind of disagreed with it at the time because I want to attack, I want to score and I want to assist but he pointed that out and put me in the back-line.

"He told me I'd be able to play better passes from there rather than with my back to goal or on the half turn. It's safe to say I've never looked back.

"It wasn't long ago - I was 18. So I've only been playing centre-half for two years now."

Adegboyega has thrived in a makeshift back-line alongside David Okagbue and Taylor Allen, who boast an average age of just 21.

Walsall are enjoying a run of five consecutive league wins in League Two and Adegboyega has been an immediate hit with supporters due to his ability to venture forward whilst remaining a combative yet intelligent figure at the back.

And Adegboyega revealed that he watches how centre-backs across Europe operate, especially former Chelsea and current Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

"When I was growing up I was actually a midfielder. My inspiration was Paul Pogba because I liked the silky way that he played," he continued.

"Moving into centre-half, I am looking at the likes of Antonio Rudiger. A very good player who I like as he's aggressive and that's what I like to implement into my game as well."