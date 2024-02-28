Walsall 2 Accrington Stanley 1 - George Bennett's ratings

Jackson Smith

Had a quiet evening but remained on his toes to make a vital intervention at the near post during the first half.

Focused 7

David Okagbue

A vocal force in the centre of the back-three and capped a strong display with his first EFL goal.

Vocal 8

Emmanuel AdegboyegA

A menace for the opposition both defensively and offensively.

Continued his remarkable goal scoring form with the winning goal – his third in four games.

Winner 8

Taylor Allen

Another solid performance from the Cannock-born Saddlers man. Looks as if he has played at centre-back for years in his current form.

Solid 7

Liam Gordon

Switched on defensively in key moments, especially when Knowles played a dangerous ball across the back-line. Also posed a threat with his runs down the left.

Alert 8

Jack Earing

Replaced Ross Tierney in the only change. Drove forward numerous times and came within inches of scoring in the first

half.

Threat 7

Brandon Comley

Another reliable performance in the heart of midfield. Goes under the radar at times but effective nonetheless.

Reliable 7

isaac hutchinson

Played a defining role in both goals. An assist directly from a corner for Okagbue’s opener and forced Adegboyega’s winner with another corner delivery.

Defining 7

tom knowles

Had one nervy moment with a dodgy pass across defence but was good defensively overall. Also linked effectively with Adegboyega’s underlapping runs.

Good 7

Josh Gordon

His return is quickly looking like a shrewd move. Importance of his energy in and out of possession cannot be overstated.

Tireless 7

Jamille Matt

Continues to lead by example as stand-in captain. Another strong display and was unfortunate not to have added to his tally with his effort that was controversially deemed not to have crossed the line.

Leader 7

Substitutes

Mo Faal (J.Gordon, 64) 7. Tierney (Earing, 89) n/a. Douglas James-Taylor (Matt, 90) n/a Not used: Evans, Riley, Foulkes, Stirk.