Walsall 2 Accrington Stanley 1 - George Bennett's ratings
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their win over Accrington Stanley.
Jackson Smith
Had a quiet evening but remained on his toes to make a vital intervention at the near post during the first half.
Focused 7
David Okagbue
A vocal force in the centre of the back-three and capped a strong display with his first EFL goal.
Vocal 8
Emmanuel AdegboyegA
A menace for the opposition both defensively and offensively.
Continued his remarkable goal scoring form with the winning goal – his third in four games.
Winner 8
Taylor Allen
Another solid performance from the Cannock-born Saddlers man. Looks as if he has played at centre-back for years in his current form.
Solid 7
Liam Gordon
Switched on defensively in key moments, especially when Knowles played a dangerous ball across the back-line. Also posed a threat with his runs down the left.
Alert 8
Jack Earing
Replaced Ross Tierney in the only change. Drove forward numerous times and came within inches of scoring in the first
half.
Threat 7
Brandon Comley
Another reliable performance in the heart of midfield. Goes under the radar at times but effective nonetheless.
Reliable 7
isaac hutchinson
Played a defining role in both goals. An assist directly from a corner for Okagbue’s opener and forced Adegboyega’s winner with another corner delivery.
Defining 7
tom knowles
Had one nervy moment with a dodgy pass across defence but was good defensively overall. Also linked effectively with Adegboyega’s underlapping runs.
Good 7
Josh Gordon
His return is quickly looking like a shrewd move. Importance of his energy in and out of possession cannot be overstated.
Tireless 7
Jamille Matt
Continues to lead by example as stand-in captain. Another strong display and was unfortunate not to have added to his tally with his effort that was controversially deemed not to have crossed the line.
Leader 7
Substitutes
Mo Faal (J.Gordon, 64) 7. Tierney (Earing, 89) n/a. Douglas James-Taylor (Matt, 90) n/a Not used: Evans, Riley, Foulkes, Stirk.