George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Harrogate

Jackson Smith 7

The Walsall shot-stopper was not forced into one save. Calm on the ball and instils confidence in the defence.

David Okagbue 7

Never put a foot wrong. The Stoke City loanee continues to produce consistent performances. A shrewd bit of business from the Saddlers.

Emmanuel Adegboyega 8

Thou shalt not pass. That was the best way to describe Adegboyega’s strong defensive display. The youngster virtually swept up everything.

Taylor Allen 8

Good defensively and a real threat when he ventured forward. His crosses were breath-taking at times.

Liam Gordon 8

Overcame an early test from Harrogate right-back Derrick Abu. Defended strongly and took his goal well with a late run into the box and a tidy finish.

Ross Tierney 7

The Irishman was tireless out of possession. The only criticism was that his final touch squandered a couple of promising attacks.

Brandon Comley 8

A pleasure to watch. Made several key interceptions and produced a composed and intelligent performance.

Isaac Hutchinson 8

Oozes class and confidence. Thoroughly deserved his eighth assist of the season with a floated cross-field ball for Mo Faal.

Tom Knowles 7

Was kept on his toes by Abraham Odoh but rose to the challenge well. Delivered a great low cross for Liam Gordon’s opener.

Jamille Matt 7

Walsall had to pick their moments going forward in the first half. Matt was always a focal point when they did. Replaced when Sadler needed to freshen things up.

Josh Gordon 7

Never stopped running. His work ethic is crucial to Walsall defending from the front. Just needs that goal to add the cherry on top of the cake.

Substitutes

Jack Earing (Tierney, 65) Booked for simulation but constantly looked to drive forward. 7, Mo Faal (Matt, 65) Kept faith after missing a gilt-edged chance to score his first Walsall goal. 7, Douglas James-Taylor (J Gordon, 85), Joe Foulkes (Knowles 90 +2). Not used: Owen Evans, Joe Riley, Ryan Stirk.