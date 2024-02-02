Gillingham vs Walsall - Who's out and who's a doubt?

Gillingham sit three places and five points above Walsall in the table with the Kent club just two points adrift of the League Two play-offs.

Bodies have been cleared from the treatment room in recent weeks with the likes of Joe Riley, Ryan Stirk, Ross Tierney and Jamille Matt available for selection once again.

But there are still those on the road to recovery, whilst others have some time before they will be back out on the grass again.

Here is a run through the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the weekend.

Aramide Oteh - hamstring (25%)

Oteh is edging closer to his comeback from a long-term hamstring injury.

The attacker, who returned to Walsall for a second spell last summer, has been out since October.

He completed the final stages of his rehabilitation at St George's Park in mid-January, before returning to Essington for what Sadler described as a "mini pre-season".

There is a small possibility that Oteh will be in contention for Gillingham, although either of the home fixtures against Morecambe or Newport County appear more likely.

Sadler issued the following update on Thursday: "Rem (Aramide Oteh) has been with us this week. He's chomping at the bit to be back in.

"I might bring him back into the squad for this weekend. That's how close it is, and if not, then either Tuesday or next Saturday."

Jamie Jellis - hamstring (0%)

Jellis joined Walsall from National League North leaders Tamworth last week, but will be forced to wait a little while longer before making his debut.

The midfielder tweaked his hamstring during his final game for Tamworth and is set for a possible return in mid-February.

"Jamie (Jellis) is currently still out. The reason why there was a bit of a delay was that he tweaked his hamstring in the game previously at Tamworth," Sadler revealed.

"He is recovering from that. We've got a day for him pencilled in for the middle of this month. We'll get him back in the building, but he is one of those niggling ones left."

Danny Johnson - toe (0%)

Johnson was ruled out for the 1-1 draw against Sutton United last weekend due to a broken toe.

Sadler revealed in his post-match press conference that he expects the forward to miss between six to eight weeks.

"It's exactly the same as the initial assessment was. The time frame will be the same so we're talking six to eight weeks depending on how it goes," Sadler said last week.

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (0%)

McEntee has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

The Irishman hobbled off in the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day, and was initially expected to miss three months.

However, Sadler did warn that it was "touch and go" if he would feature again this season, and he later confirmed everyone's worst fears prior to the Stockport game last month.