George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Sutton: Four 7s on frustrating day

Owen Evans 5

Recalled for the first time since November. His distribution was sloppy at times and was fortunate not to concede when he was caught on the ball by Lee Angol.

David Okagbue 7

An assured performance from a young defender who is showing constant signs of progression.

Priestley Farquharson 7

It felt as if he had legs made of elastic at times. He was alert to any sign of danger and prevented a number of Sutton attacks with a string of interceptions.

Donervon Daniels 7

The Walsall skipper impressed in his free roaming centre-back role and capped a good performance with a superb strike into the top corner for his first goal of the season.

Tom Knowles 5

His over eagerness is proving to be his downfall at the moment. A lack of composure in the final third saw countless attacks break down.

Jack Earing 6

Creative in spells. Set up Daniels’ opener with a classy backheel and Mo Faal’s chance in the second half. It was positive to see him tick off his first 90 minutes in over a year.

Brandon Comley 7

Showed his fiery side with a couple of full-blooded challenges and constantly dropped in to cover for others.

Isaac Hutchinson 6

Struggled to get into the game during the first half, but was much more influential after the break. However, he was unable to find the key to unlock Sutton’s defence.

Liam Gordon 6

Heavily involved in the opening goal and produced a good response after a difficult afternoon at Stockport last time out.

Douglas James-Taylor 5

Failed to impose himself on the game and was replaced at the break.

Mo Faal 6

Showed glimpses of his quality but missed a golden chance on the hour.

Substitutes

Jamille Matt (for James-Taylor, 46) 6, Josh Gordon (for Faal, 66) 6. Subs not used: Smith, Adegboyega, Allen, Stirk, Tierney.