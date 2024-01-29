Analysis: Walsall must find a way to turn draws into victories

Walsall headed into the game searching for a fifth consecutive home win in all competitions and made a positive start.

Mo Faal was handed his debut at the expense of the injured Danny Johnson, while Owen Evans was recalled between the sticks for his first start since November, as Jackson Smith surprisingly dropped to the bench.

The Saddlers dominated the early possession and Daniels continued his role as a free roaming centre-back with a number of runs into enemy territory.

His first contribution was a floated pass over the top of the Sutton defence, which Douglas James-Taylor was unable to take advantage of with a tame header into the grateful grasp of Dean Bouzanis.

But Daniels showed the technical prowess of a striker when he started and finished a classy move with 18 minutes on the clock.

The Walsall captain drifted forward and found Jack Earing operating between the lines. Liam Gordon received in space on the left and returned the ball in-field to Earing on the edge of the box.

Daniels anticipated Earing’s tidy back-heel with a clever run, before dancing past a couple of challenges and slamming an unstoppable strike into the far top corner.

It was the ultimate reward for Walsall’s early work, but they were unable to build on that, as captain Craig Eastmond restored parity for Sutton within five minutes of falling behind.

Daniels revealed in his post-match interview that Walsall had worked on defending long throw-ins due to the threat posed by Sutton right-back Ryan Jackson.