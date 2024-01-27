Walsall 1 Sutton United 1 - Report

Donervon Daniels scored his first goal at Bescot with a powerful strike into the top corner, but Craig Eastmond equalised five minutes later with a deflected effort into the bottom corner.

The Saddlers remain 13th in the League Two table and missed the chance to climb into the top half.

Mat Sadler made two alterations from the 3-1 defeat at Stockport County a fortnight ago, whilst Sutton made five changes from their midweek draw at Mansfield Town.

Owen Evans replaced Jackson Smith between the sticks for his first start in two months, and Mo Faal was handed his debut as a replacement for Danny Johnson, who broke his toe earlier in the week.

The opening exchanges saw Walsall dominate possession but create very little with Douglas James-Taylor coming closest when he crept behind the Sutton defence to meet Daniels' floated long ball with a tame header.

But Daniels provided the first real moment of quality when he opened his goal scoring account for the season on 18 minutes.

Issac Hitchinson

Liam Gordon slipped the ball inside and Jack Earing helped the ball onto Daniels with an elegant back heal. Daniels stormed into the penalty area and danced past a couple of challenges before unleashing a rocket into the far top corner.

Walsall failed to build on their deadlock breaker and Sutton restored parity within five minutes of falling behind. Ryan Jackson's long throw was only partially cleared and Craig Eastmond's low shot from the edge of the box wrongfooted Owen Evans and deflected into the bottom corner.

Sutton had chances to take the lead with Eastmond blazing over, before Charlie Lakin saw his half volley whistle just wide of the target with Evans rooted to the spot.

Sadler introduced Jamille Matt at the break with James-Taylor making an early exit and the forward did provide Walsall with an out ball courtesy of hold up play.

Mo Faal had a golden chance to mark his debut with a goal but was unable to find the target from close range after Jack Earing squared the ball into his path.

Douglas James-Taylor

Walsall started to build some momentum with Hutchinson and Knowles linking down the right but a lack of conviction and quality cost them in the final third.

Dean Bouzanis almost spilled an ambitious shot from distance by Knowles and Josh Gordon, who was introduced on the hour mark, almost caught the Sutton goalkeeper out with an audacious overhead kick.

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Evans; Okagbue, Farquharson, Daniels; Comley; Knowles, Hutchinson, Earing, L Gordon; Faal (J Gordon 66), James-Taylor (Matt 46).

Subs not used: Smith, Allen, Stirk, Tierney, Adegboyega.

Sutton (3-5-2): Bouzanis; John (Sowumni 90 +2), Kizzi, Eastmond (N'Guessan 77); Jackson, Lakin, Beautyman, Duke-McKenna (Patrick 54), Hart; Moore (Coley 54), Angol (Sanderson 90).

Subs not used: Arnold, Adom-Malaki.

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 5,094 (149)