Key Walsall defender delighted to be back after horror diagnosis

Gordon was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome, a condition which affects circulation and causes muscle pain and swelling, during his first pre-season following his arrival from Bolton Wanderers. Such was the worry, there was even an initial fear that his leg may need to be amputated.

Fortunately, the Guyana international recovered to make his debut in September 2022, and he has since racked up 65 appearances.

But after penning a new deal last week until 2025, Gordon reflected on the difficult journey he has been on at the club.

“I couldn’t have imagined playing football again when it first happened,” Gordon revealed. “But now we’re 18 months down the line, I am playing, I’ve got a new contract and it doesn’t seem like it’s real.