Stockport v Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers have moved to within three points of the top seven with five wins from six games in League Two.

Mat Sadler's men also have pedigree in terms of beating teams at the top end of the table, as demonstrated by wins over Notts County, Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham in December.

The treatment room has been very busy in recent weeks, and whilst there are some teetering on the brink of a return, there are others still on the road to recovery.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the trip to Stockport.

Ross Tierney - hamstring (50%)

Tierney spent the majority of November out of action due to a hamstring injury, and suffered a recurrence of that issue at Notts County last month.

The Irishman has not played since, although there is a possibility he could feature in the squad on the weekend.

Sadler confirmed in his pre-match press conference: "Ross is very close. So, we'll see if that materialises for Saturday."

Ryan Stirk - ankle (50%)

Stirk had started every league game prior to his ankle injury in the 2-0 win at Crewe on Boxing Day.

The midfielder was only expected to be a short-term absence, and could possibly make a return from injury at Stockport.

"Very close. He is not far away from it so we'll see for the weekend," Sadler revealed.

Jamille Matt - groin (0%)

Matt was replaced at half-time after sustaining a groin problem during Walsall's 3-1 win over Wrexham in the final game of 2023.

He is not expected to be available for the trip to Stockport, although he could make a recovery in time for either of the home games against Accrington Stanley or Sutton United.

Sadler issued the following update on the veteran forward: “Jamma (Matt) is one that I am looking at daily. So, I won’t know about that until later next week."

Joe Riley - knee (0%)

Riley suffered a knee injury in the defeat against Harrogate in November.

The full-back is on the road to recovery, and Sadler hinted that he could be re-introduced as early as the visit of Accrington next week.

Aramide Oteh - hamstring (0%)

Oteh has been out with a hamstring injury since October, but was back on the grass in training last week for the first time since.

Sadler hopes to ease him back into the squad and is targeting a return in early February.

Harry Williams - muscle (0%)

Williams suffered an abductor injury in training during the build-up to Walsall's 6-1 win over Grimsby.

Sadler revealed on Thursday that the defender is expected to be out of action until the visit of Sutton at the end of the month.

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (0%)

McEntee has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The Irishman hobbled off in the 84th minute during Walsall's 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day.

He underwent successful surgery earlier this week, but is not expected to return before the end of the campaign.