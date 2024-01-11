Walsall secure Josh Gordon return on loan from Burton

Gordon previously spent three seasons at Walsall between 2018 and 2021 - scoring 27 goals in 123 appearances across all competitions.

He left Bescot for League Two rivals Barrow in 2021 and found the net 15 times for the Cumbrian outfit last season.

The 29-year-old joined Burton back in the summer, but is yet to score in 23 appearances for the League One outfit.

Gordon, who played with Mat Sadler at Bescot, returns to the club following Lincoln City’s decision to recall Freddie Draper from his loan.

Sadler revealed the club have been chasing Gordon for a number of months, and believes he is the perfect character to add to his camp.

Walsall boss Sadler said: “Clearly I know Josh, and I know his strengths and what he’ll bring to the team.

“We worked on it in the summer but it wasn’t to be. Josh had a lot of suitors in the summer, and he opted to go to the level above.

“Fair play because he earned it off the back of what he did at Barrow. For whatever reason now, it’s a fantastic opportunity for him to get going again.

“In terms of character, he fits the profile perfectly. He’s someone that I want around the dressing room and in the building, and in terms of work rate, desire and willing to put a shift in.

“I am looking forward to working with him on this side of the fence now as opposed to being a player with him.”

After returning to Bescot, Gordon is hoping to repeat the goal scoring exploits that he demonstrated at Barrow last season.

“I want to come out here, get games and hopefully do what I did last season - score goals and enjoy my football," Gordon added.

“It’s a club close to my heart so I’ve always been looking out for the results.

“I’ve been speaking to the head coach for a while. I’ve played with him, I know what he’s about so when we had a conversation, it just felt right for me to come here and enjoy my football, which is what he wants me to do.

“I want to score goals and help us get to where we want to get to.”