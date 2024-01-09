Walsall international defender feels 'at home' after penning new contract

The 24-year-old has scored twice in 64 appearances since joining the Saddlers from Bolton Wanderers in May 2022.

Gordon has enjoyed a stellar campaign under Mat Sadler, and joins Oisin McEntee and Jack Earing in committing his future to the club in recent weeks.

The Guyana international described Walsall as his "home" after penning a new deal, and is looking forward to focusing on his future at Bescot.

“I’m delighted to finally get it done,” the left-back revealed. “It’s been a conversation that the head coach and I have had for quite a while.

“I’ve created such a good relationship with the staff, the boys from this season and the boys from last season, the Chairmen, the whole board and the fans most importantly.

“It feels like a home to me and I’ve settled down here so it’s like a home away from home.

“I’m happy it’s finally done and I can focus on the plans we have for this season and next season.”

Sadler has previously emphasized the importance of tying down key players, and is delighted that Gordon has chosen to continue his journey with Walsall.

"I'm delighted Liam has extended his contract," the Walsall boss added.

"It's a continuation of the hard work we've been putting in behind the scenes to keep building and progressing all aspects of the squad.

"Liam is someone we've worked really hard to secure and this is a really positive step on the back of Oisin and Jack signing new deals recently and hopefully a couple of other ones as it all moves forward.

"His performances have been outstanding but more so on top of his performances, the character that he is - he's wonderful person. He wants to improve, he wants to get better and push his career forwards.

"We want to build together, have continuity throughout the group and that's what we're building towards.

"I'm delighted Liam has chosen to continue this part of his career and journey with us."