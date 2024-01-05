Walsall blow as Freddie Draper recalled by Lincoln City

The 19-year-old hit 10 goals in 24 appearances for the Saddlers but his season-long loan has now been cut short by his parent club.

A Walsall statement read: “Despite our best efforts to retain (Freddie) for the remainder of his loan spell, Lincoln have made the decision to recall him given the injuries within their squad.”

Draper’s final Walsall appearance came in the 6-1 New Year’s Day win at Grimsby Town.

The Saddlers will now work to bring in a replacement to Mat Sadler’s squad, with owners Trivela Group having already promised investment for the January transfer window.

The club statement continued: “While we are disappointed Freddie will be returning to Sincil Bank, there remains a good core of forwards in the team and we look forward to the return of Aramide Oteh from injury after a lengthy absence.

“With the January transfer window now open, the club are working hard to strengthen the squad.

“We would like to thank Freddie for his efforts and contributions during his time at the Poundland Bescot Stadium and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Draper caught the eye of the Saddlers after scoring eight goals while on loan with Drogheda United.

Lincoln currently sit 11th in League One. Their sporting director, Jez George, said: “Freddie’s had an unbelievable 2023, scoring 18 goals and therefore, with our change of head coach, it was a no-brainer to recall him.

“Freddie joined Walsall as an 18 year-old, so to establish himself as their No.9 and score 10 goals in half a season in just one league lower is a fantastic achievement and tells you everything about Freddie’s mentality and ability."