Walsall complete exciting defender signing

The 21-year-old has penned an 18-month contract with the option of a further year in the club's favour.

Weir will return to Drogheda on loan for the first half of the new LOI campaign before linking up with the Saddlers in the summer of 2024.

Walsall's owners Trivela LLC Group purchased a 100 per cent stake in Drogheda back in November and discussed the prospect of providing players with the opportunity to move between both clubs.

Weir's arrival is an early example of the collaboration between the two clubs, and Sadler is delighted to welcome another Irishman with David Okagbue, Oisin McEntee, Ross Tierney and Ronan Maher already at Bescot.

"Evan is a good young player. I've seen lots of him when watching the links with Drogheda and he's a lad that stands out," the Walsall boss revealed.

"He has played a lot of games for a player of such a young age. Evan will go back to Drogheda and start their season with them.

"We look forward to seeing him in pre-season with us, but he's a really gifted young player with a really good attitude.

"He increases the Irish contingent that we have at the football club, which I am very happy with. They work incredibly hard."

Weir, who can play at centre-back or left-back, joined Drogheda in December 2021 after previous spells at UCD and Maynooth University Town.

He has made 56 appearances for the Drogs in all competitions over the past two seasons - scoring five goals in the process.

The defender was also voted by supporters as their Young Player of the Year in 2022, and was called up to the provisional squad for Republic of Ireland under-21s prior to his move to Weavers Park in 2021.

Now, Weir is looking forward to embarking on his next chapter in England, and revealed that Freddie Draper, who spent last season on loan at Drogheda, played an instrumental role in persuading him to join Walsall.

"I am absolutely buzzing. Freddie Draper is here and I have chatted a lot to him, he has told me all about the club and how well it's run and everything about it," Weir said.

"I have looked at it myself, looked at the fans, looked at the training ground and the stadium. It's just unbelievable and I can't wait to get going.

"The (Irish connection) will definitely help me settle in. I want to be able to settle down and learn from them.

"I will get a run of games in (at Drogheda) and to keep some good form going and then hopefully come into pre-season flying.

"That is the best thing for me and I can then really show what I am about."

His signing is subject to international clearance, and EFL and FA approval.