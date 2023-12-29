Mat Sadler praises key Walsall contributor

Comley experienced an injury-ridden start to the campaign, but has flourished in his deep-lying role in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old largely partnered Ryan Stirk in a double pivot earlier in the season, but the return to a 3-5-2/3-1-4-2 has enabled him to sit as the sole pivot, whilst providing others the freedom to attack.

And Sadler offered special praise to the midfielder for his crucial contribution to the Saddlers' improved form.

"Brandon has been top draw. He has been fantastic in that (number six) role," Sadler raved.

"I ask him to be the conductor. Allowing his outside centre-backs to step in when they want to, and then allowing his eights to step in.

"He does it brilliant. He's growing into it and everyday I see a player who is enjoying his football."