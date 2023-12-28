Walsall v Wrexham - Match preview

Wrexham sit second, are unbeaten in five in the league, and have won three on the spin.

Meanwhile, Walsall returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day, and have collected three wins from four in League Two.

Mat Sadler’s charges added the Railwaymen to their list of victims, which also includes league leaders Stockport County and promotion hopefuls Notts County.

And they’ll need to draw on those experiences if they want to draw the curtain on 2023 with a flourish.

Sadler made the one enforced change against Crewe as David Okagbue dropped out with a head injury for Isaac Hutchinson.

However, the Saddlers boss stuck with the likes of Jackson Smith and Jamille Matt, and now feels as if Walsall are reaching a stage where they can field a consistent selection of players.