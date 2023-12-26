Express & Star
Walsall man keen to add to his tally

Freddie Draper is looking to hit the goalscoring trail again after netting for the first time since October in Walsall’s 2-1 defeat at Accrington Stanley.

By George Bennett
Published
Freddie Draper and Brad Walker

The teenager levelled from the spot before the break to extend his season tally to nine goals.

It was also his first since scoring a memorable hat-trick in the 3-3 draw at Newport. While he was disappointed to be struck by injury during such a rich vein of form, Draper is determined to get back to his best.

Draper said: “It was disappointing but it’s football. You’re going to get that and it’s another thing I’ve learnt from.

“I kind of expected to score again when I came back and it didn’t happen. But my performances, especially against Notts County, was one of my best games for Walsall.

“It’s one of those where I just need to keep performing and the goals will come.”

