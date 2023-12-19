Walsall boss Mat Sadler vows to remain 'level' after up turn in results

Sadler retained belief in his players when confidence was at an all-time low during the club’s six-match winless run in League Two.

Back-to-back league wins over Notts County and Tranmere Rovers respectively has seen Walsall climb 12 points clear of the drop zone, and Sadler insists maintaining a consistent approach was the best way to inspire his squad to bounce back.

When asked about his leadership style, Sadler said: “I suppose for me, there will always be tough times, but I reflect back on what got me going and what kept me on board.

“It’s just that consistency and that levelness. I always talk about Dean (Smith) because he was the epitome of that for me as a manager.

“Does that get challenged at times because we all want to win games? Of course.

“We went through some tough times when Dean was manager here, but he kept himself level, he didn’t get overexcited and he didn’t get over reactive to anything.

“That’s who I’ll be. That’s my leadership style and that’s what I’ll continue to be.

“But what I have got in the likes of Jamille, Donervon, Priestley and Coms. I’ve got some proper leaders that make it easy for me for me to be able to keep everyone level.”