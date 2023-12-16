Walsall's Priestley Farquharson on need to around poor Poundland Bescot Stadium form

Walsall are chasing back-to-back victories in the league for the first time in over three months when Tranmere visit the Black County this afternoon.

The Saddlers came from behind to beat Notts County at Meadow Lane last weekend courtesy of Oisin McEntee’s brace, before overcoming non-league Alfreton Town 1-0 in the FA Cup.

But Walsall have collected just one win from their last six home games in the league, and Farquharson believes they need to make it a difficult place to come again.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to push up the table. No game is easy in this league. You go to Sutton and they play unbelievably. You go to Notts County thinking they’ll be unbelievable and then we beat them 2-1,” Farquharson said.

“Football is always changing but we need to be a fortress at home and not let anyone just walk in.

“Now we’ve got to set our foundations and it starts again on Saturday against Tranmere, and hopefully we can get the win.

“The table is funny. We could beat Tranmere and we’d be like five places up.

“But it’s all about consistency. Just stay consistent, organised, and you can creep up the table.

“Next thing you know you’re up there. Just a bit of momentum because I feel we’ve been a little bit unlucky in some games, but now we’ve just got to kick on.”

Farquharson arrived at Walsall in the summer after his contract at fellow League Two rivals Newport County expired.

The 26-year-old has been plagued by injuries, and missed 14 of Walsall’s opening 18 league games.

Farquharson has gone from strength to strength since his return, and is determined to remain on the same upward trajectory.

“It’s just annoying. You build yourself up, and the first one was in the open training session just before the start of the season,” he explained.

“Then you’re back in the team, and once you’re back, you think, let’s go again, and then you’re out again.

“It’s football and it’s all life. We all have struggles, but you’ve just got to get through them and come back stronger.

“I believe I’ve come back stronger and hopefully I can stay there.”