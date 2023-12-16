Returning Walsall defender Priestley Farquharson making 'big difference' since Walsall return
Walsall defender Priestley Farquharson has made a “big difference” since his return from injury – according to Mat Sadler.
Farquharson arrived at Bescot in the summer, but has been unable to hit the ground running due to injury.
He returned from his second absence in the 2-0 defeat at Barrow in November, and has made a great impression with his recent performances.
The Saddlers ended their six-match winless run at Notts County last week, before winning 1-0 win against Alfreton Town to progress in the FA Cup.
Sadler admitted Farquharson is a difficult man to replace, and is delighted to have him at the forefront of his plans.
“I think Priestley makes a big difference to us,” the Walsall boss said.
“He is a fantastic player at the level and we have really missed him when he’s not been fit.
“It’s hard to replace a man of his stature. There have been circumstances around why we haven’t had that momentum sooner.
“Let’s keep the guys fit and keep climbing.””