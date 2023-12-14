Walsall's Ross Tierney set for another spell on the sidelines

Tierney initially sustained the issue in the build-up to Walsall's defeat against Harrogate Town in November.

He missed five games in total before making his return in the goalless draw at National League North outfit Alfreton Town in the FA Cup last week.

However, Tierney suffered a recurrence of his hamstring problem during last weekend's win at Notts County and was forced off in the 35th minute.

The former Ireland under-21 international, who has scored twice in 18 appearances during his season-long loan from Motherwell, is now expected to be unavailable for the fixtures over the festive period.

"Ross (Tierney) will be back at the start of the New Year. Two-and-a-half to three weeks for him," Sadler revealed.