Mat Sadler praises Walsall strength

The Saddlers controlled the first half after Jamille Matt’s early goal but were unable to make their dominance count, leaving themselves open to a potential leveller as Alfreton improved after the break.

But, whilst twice hitting the post as they tried to see the game off, Walsall were then reliant on some strong and resolute defending to get the job done and book a plum third round tie at Championship side Southampton.

“I enjoyed tonight’s game from a lot of perspectives,” said Sadler.

“From a coach’s perspective I enjoyed that we settled the game down with a goal early on.

“I would like to have scored more goals but I enjoyed it especially from a team perspective, a togetherness perspective with resilience and never say die attitude.

“In those sorts of games every single person has to contribute – I would have enjoyed it more from a comfort perspective if we had got a second goal but I am stood here now and the work the guys have put in to get the result is a good feeling.

“It shows that they were willing to do whatever it took to win the game.”

Walsall were pushed hard by National League North side Alfreton over the two second round ties, and Sadler was pleased with how his side stood up to a difficult challenge.

“Alfreton are tough to play against because they earn momentum through not doing so much football-wise but with a different way of playing and I have absolutely no problem with that,” he added.

“It is a different challenge and it is one I thought we stood up to incredibly well.

“My defenders headed away so many balls, and at the other end Jamille (Matt) was a warrior.

“He showed the hard work that he puts in to keep himself in tip top shape to come and play a full game off the back of not playing loads recently for a variety of reasons.

“It is testament to the person he is and shows why I have so much admiration for him.”