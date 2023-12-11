Oison McEntee dedicates Walsall victory

McEntee scored twice at Meadow Lane as the Saddlers came from behind to end a six-match winless run in League Two.

Sadler has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks following a challenging period, but McEntee feels the players have to take responsibility, and hopes the latest performance and victory will be the catalyst for change.

“The past few weeks; I don’t think it’s the gaffer’s fault. We’ve let him down. As players we haven’t kept our standards high,” McEntee said. “We weren’t happy about it so today shows how much we believe in the gaffer. His tactics were unbelievable today (on Saturday).

“They are a good team on the ball, but we knew we had to get after them because we have that fitness in the team.

“We executed that perfectly but now we need to do that week in, week out.”