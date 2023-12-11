Express & Star
Close

George Bennett's Walsall ratings vs Notts County as one gets 9 and three 6's

Jackson Smith

By George Bennett
Published
Oisin McEntee celebrates his second goal

Had very little to do aside from the goal. Made one impressive save to deny Dan Crowley at his near post.

Rarely troubled 7

David Okagbue

A few nervy moments but his interception to prevent David McGoldrick from converting Jodi Jones’ cross at 0-0 was important.

Okay 6

Priestley Farquharson

A solid and confident display from the defender, who continues to go from strength to strength since returning from injury.

Solid 7

Donervon Daniels

Much more like his usual self. Showed great authority and his driving runs out from the back were a key feature of Walsall’s play, especially for the second goal.

Improved 7

Liam Gordon

A strong performance, which he capped with a pinpoint cross to set up Oisin McEntee for the equaliser.

Good 7

Tom Knowles

Question marks over his final ball at times, but a battling performance with some inspired runs down the right.

Battler 6

brandon comley

His best performance of the season so far. A hard-working and determined display, which enabled McEntee to roam further forward.

Efficient 7

Oisin McEntee

An afternoon to remember. Two well-taken goals to complete the turnaround, while not forgetting his defensive duties.

Match-winner 9

ryan stirk

Started the game slightly more advanced and was a major driving force with his relentless work off the ball.

Relentless 7

Ross tierney

Looked promising until pulling up with a hamstring problem. His determination to fight the pain was admirable, although he perhaps should’ve knocked the ball out of play prior to the free-kick which County scored from.

Blow 6

Freddie Draper

The teenager is beginning to look back to his best. An impressive performance, and a real focal point up top.

Impressive 7

Substitutes

Isaac Hutchinson (for Tierney 35) Reacted well to being left out of the starting XI. A superb pass for McEntee’s winning goal 7. Subs not used: Barrett, Foulkes, Williams, Allen, Earing, Matt.

Similar stories
Most popular