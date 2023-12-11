George Bennett's Walsall ratings vs Notts County as one gets 9 and three 6's
Jackson Smith
Had very little to do aside from the goal. Made one impressive save to deny Dan Crowley at his near post.
Rarely troubled 7
David Okagbue
A few nervy moments but his interception to prevent David McGoldrick from converting Jodi Jones’ cross at 0-0 was important.
Okay 6
Priestley Farquharson
A solid and confident display from the defender, who continues to go from strength to strength since returning from injury.
Solid 7
Donervon Daniels
Much more like his usual self. Showed great authority and his driving runs out from the back were a key feature of Walsall’s play, especially for the second goal.
Improved 7
Liam Gordon
A strong performance, which he capped with a pinpoint cross to set up Oisin McEntee for the equaliser.
Good 7
Tom Knowles
Question marks over his final ball at times, but a battling performance with some inspired runs down the right.
Battler 6
brandon comley
His best performance of the season so far. A hard-working and determined display, which enabled McEntee to roam further forward.
Efficient 7
Oisin McEntee
An afternoon to remember. Two well-taken goals to complete the turnaround, while not forgetting his defensive duties.
Match-winner 9
ryan stirk
Started the game slightly more advanced and was a major driving force with his relentless work off the ball.
Relentless 7
Ross tierney
Looked promising until pulling up with a hamstring problem. His determination to fight the pain was admirable, although he perhaps should’ve knocked the ball out of play prior to the free-kick which County scored from.
Blow 6
Freddie Draper
The teenager is beginning to look back to his best. An impressive performance, and a real focal point up top.
Impressive 7
Substitutes
Isaac Hutchinson (for Tierney 35) Reacted well to being left out of the starting XI. A superb pass for McEntee’s winning goal 7. Subs not used: Barrett, Foulkes, Williams, Allen, Earing, Matt.