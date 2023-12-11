George Bennett's Walsall ratings vs Notts County as one gets 9 and three 6's

Had very little to do aside from the goal. Made one impressive save to deny Dan Crowley at his near post.

Rarely troubled 7

David Okagbue

A few nervy moments but his interception to prevent David McGoldrick from converting Jodi Jones’ cross at 0-0 was important.

Okay 6

Priestley Farquharson

A solid and confident display from the defender, who continues to go from strength to strength since returning from injury.

Solid 7

Donervon Daniels

Much more like his usual self. Showed great authority and his driving runs out from the back were a key feature of Walsall’s play, especially for the second goal.

Improved 7

Liam Gordon

A strong performance, which he capped with a pinpoint cross to set up Oisin McEntee for the equaliser.

Good 7

Tom Knowles

Question marks over his final ball at times, but a battling performance with some inspired runs down the right.

Battler 6

brandon comley

His best performance of the season so far. A hard-working and determined display, which enabled McEntee to roam further forward.

Efficient 7

Oisin McEntee

An afternoon to remember. Two well-taken goals to complete the turnaround, while not forgetting his defensive duties.

Match-winner 9

ryan stirk

Started the game slightly more advanced and was a major driving force with his relentless work off the ball.

Relentless 7

Ross tierney

Looked promising until pulling up with a hamstring problem. His determination to fight the pain was admirable, although he perhaps should’ve knocked the ball out of play prior to the free-kick which County scored from.

Blow 6

Freddie Draper

The teenager is beginning to look back to his best. An impressive performance, and a real focal point up top.

Impressive 7

Substitutes

Isaac Hutchinson (for Tierney 35) Reacted well to being left out of the starting XI. A superb pass for McEntee’s winning goal 7. Subs not used: Barrett, Foulkes, Williams, Allen, Earing, Matt.