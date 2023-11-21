Walsall's Oisin McEntee pens contract extension

The Irishman, 22, saw his current deal expire next summer and has made a big impression in his time at Bescot Stadium so far, particularly in midfield under Mat Sadler.

He has agreed a 12-month extension on his existing terms.

Former Newcastle United prospect McEntee has netted three times in 20 games for Sadler's side and shown himself as a powerful and versatile option for the Saddlers.

That total has already ousted his appearance figures for last season, where the former defender played just 15 times, after the early stages of his time in the Black Country were wrecked by shoulder surgery after injury with Republic of Ireland under-21s.

Youth international McEntee checked into Walsall as a defender and featured in that role from January under Michael Flynn, until the former boss' exit and Sadler's appointment as caretaker in April.

McEntee highlighted the belief shown in him by Walsall's head coach as key to his form this term.

“I’m delighted to finally get it over the line,” he said. “I love it here at the club, in and around the training ground.

“The support from the fans has been brilliant. I have a gaffer who believes in me, I love going into training every day, all the boys get along and it’s the happiest I’ve been in football in a long time.

“I just want to kick on from where I am now, I just want to play every game that I can, get on the scoresheet, get some wins and get us as high up the table as we can.”