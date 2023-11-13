Liam Gordon: Faith in Walsall manager

The Saddlers fell to a second league defeat on the spin against Harrogate Town on Saturday to leave them in 17th.

Despite the difficulties on the pitch, Gordon strongly believes in the direction that Sadler is attempting to take the club.

“On a personal note and as a team, we have all the faith in the gaffer and the coaching staff as well,” Gordon revealed.

“People don’t see what he does for us on the training pitch and they’ll go away from this and say we’re not doing enough on the training pitch, and that’s a reflection on the game.

“But it’s not. I have all my faith in the gaffer and I believe in what they want for this season, what they want from us and from me personally.”

He added: “It’s frustrating when we lose games like today (Saturday) and I know it’s frustrating for the fans.

“They want us to do well and rightly so they should’ve booed today, but we want them to stick with us, and hopefully we can all get through this tough path that we may be on.”