Mat Sadler: Walsall didn't get what they deserved

Walsall had ample chances to take the three points with Liam Gordon seeing an effort cleared off the line during the first half, before Tom Knowles and Isaac Hutchinson both hit the post in quick succession during the final 20 minutes.

George Thomson was afforded far too much space to cut inside and his low shot squirmed under Owen Evans to provide the Sulphurites with the three points.

Sadler has vowed not to get too low during a difficult period, which has seen the Saddlers go four league games without a win, and also insisted that he will remain consistent in his approach.

"It was very difficult to be too disappointed because we played extremely well. I thought we dominated the game and I am sure that anyone at the game would agree with that," Sadler observed.

"Of course, if you don't take your chances in those periods then that can potentially happen. We're very quick in football to jump to the too high or too low state of minds.

"The way that we're playing and what the group are giving is what I look at. They're doing what I am asking them to do, and I thought we were utterly dominant in the game, and we just fell on the wrong side of it today.

"That's the business we're in, but if we all show a bit of perspective on how well we played, then that for me is where I stand with it.

"For me, towards the players, it's to keep reminding them how well they played, keep reminding them that they are doing the right things, and that's how I will approach it."

Sadler selected Douglas James-Taylor to lead the line over Danny Johnson in the absence of the injured Freddie Draper.

James-Taylor had a chance at the back post, which was blocked by Kayne Ramsay, before Johnson was introduced for the final 25 minutes.

"I thought Douglas did great. He is a young striker who will feed off the confidence of myself, the fans and his teammates," he said.

"I will continue to give Douglas chances because he played really well. He did himself no harm but of course I am aware of it.

"That's not lost on me but I do what I think is the right thing for the game. I said that from the start and that's what I'll continue to do."

Sadler also revealed that Ross Tierney picked up a hamstring injury in training, and the Walsall boss will provide an update once the club receives his scan results on Monday.

Jamille Matt also missed out due to concussion, while Joe Riley left the stadium on crutches after being forced off inside 10 minutes.

"He (Tierney) hurt his hamstring. We will get the scan results back on Monday. It happened in the week in training. Naturally we're disappointed that that's the case," he confirmed.

"I don't know (with Riley's injury). It looked like he opened his knee up. He's on crutches now so we'll see.

"Jamma took a ball to the head during training this week and he is out with concussion with it, which was very unfortunate."