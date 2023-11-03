Sheppey United v Walsall preview: Sheppey’s journey has sparked an outbreak of FA Cup fever

Sheppey United, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, will embark on their first ever first round tie when Walsall visit Holm Park under the lights tonight night, writes George Bennett.

The ITV cameras will be there to capture the occasion, and the match will serve as a culmination of the Ites’ unique journey.

The club has been folded twice over the last three decades, but has enjoyed a new era since moving to Holm Park in 2013.

Since then, Sheppey have climbed from the 10th to the eighth tier, and sit 14th in the Isthmian League South East.

Dan Bradshaw, who is the older brother of former Walsall forward Tom, is Sheppey’s leading scorer in all competitions with seven goals.

Sheppey have beaten Midhurst & Easebourne, Kennington, Burgess Hill Town, Merthyr Town and Billericay Town to reach this stage in the competition.

Bradshaw scored in the replay at home to Billericay Town, as the Ites progressed on penalties.

They’ve also been receiving a helping hand from Kent neighbours Gillingham.

Walsall defeated Gillingham 4-1 at Bescot in October courtesy of Isaac Hutchinson’s hat-trick, and the Gills have handed over their information on the Saddlers to help Sheppey in their quest.

Manager Ernie Batten, who previously played for Sheppey, inspired the Ites to a famous quadruple-winning season in 2021-22 and is renowned as a club legend at Holm Park.

Among the other players to watch out for are winger Danny Leonard, who works as a schoolteacher, and club captain Richie Hamill.