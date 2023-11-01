Tom Knowles backed to make Walsall impact

Knowles has had a stop-start campaign – missing six of Walsall’s opening nine league games due to injury, illness and suspension.

But the 25-year-old has started in each of the last six games in all competitions and registered assists against Newport and Mansfield respectively.

Now, Sadler is confident that Knowles can build on his auspicious return to the side.

“We were desperate for him to come back,” Sadler said.

“Now, we are starting to see why because for him it’s really unfair of me to be judging him due to the time he missed.

“All of a sudden he has played two or three 90 minutes on the spin and we are starting to see what a fantastic player he is.

“There is more to come from him, as there is from others the group.”