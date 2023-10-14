Walsall 4 Gillingham 1 - Report

Issac Hutchinson celebrates his opener with team mate Tom Knowles

The Saddlers followed their heaviest defeat of the season at Sutton with their biggest victory of the campaign so far.

Hutchinson opened the scoring with a bending effort into the top corner on 34 minutes, before turning provider for Freddie Draper five minutes later.

He bagged his brace after the interval, although Macauley Bonne pulled one back for Gillingham on the hour-mark.

But Hutchinson scored again late on with a deft header in the 85th minute to send Walsall into 13th.

Tom Knowles drives forward with the ball

Walsall started brightly with Tom Knowles threatening down the right and Oisin McEntee looking to carry the ball forward into dangerous positions.

Bonne had scored twice in his last three matches prior to kick-off, and the Zimbabwean forward almost added to his recent tally when Harry Williams was required to produce two important blocks.

Sadler's men overcame Gillingham's brief spell of dominance on the ball, and came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock when Hutchinson sprinted across the face of the box with a bold run and sent a low strike wide of the near post.

Owen Evans had to be on his toes to beat away Connor Mahoney's fizzing free-kick delivery at his near post, while McEntee was unable to guide his header goal wards at the other end.

Gillingham interim manager Keith Millen was sent to the stands after a bizarre moment just before the hour mark. Millen tripped Knowles as he collected the ball for a throw-in and referee Charles Breakspear immediately reached for his back pocket to issue the red card.

Ryan Stirk on the ball for the Saddlers

Hutchinson scored in the corresponding fixture between both clubs last season, and history repeated itself when he found the breakthrough in the 34th minute.

Ryan Stirk battled for the ball midway inside Gillingham's half and fed his pass into the feet of Hutchinson outside the box. The midfielder dragged the ball into his path and unleashed an unstoppable bending effort into the far top corner with Turner rooted to the spot.

Dom Jefferies flashed one over from speculative range for Gillingham, although Walsall seized the momentum after opening the scoring.

Hutchinson soon turned provider to set-up Draper for his fifth goal of the campaign. The Lincoln loanee - returning from a minor hamstring issue - linked effectively with Hutchinson to fashion a golden opportunity.

Draper then peeled away from his marker, and was threaded through on goal by Hutchinson to bury an emphatic finish underneath Turner.

Isaac Hutchinson wriggles through a tackle

Gillingham did have two chances in quick succession to half the deficit on the cusp of half-time. Chaos ensued inside the box when Max Clark delivered a free-kick into the danger area from the right.

Evans palmed away a header, and saved another deflected effort, which came through bodies, to preserve Walsall's two goal cushion at the break.

Walsall needed a third and Hutchinson delivered it. It was a bright move with Walsall working the ball from right to left, and Hutchinson collected from Stirk on the inside left channel. He had two or three bodies around him but kept his composure to drill a low effort past Turner at his near post.

The hosts couldn't rest on their laurels just yet and they were handed a timely reminder when Bonne reduced the arrears on the hour mark. Evans produced an impressive save to thwart Clarke, but could only parry into the six-yard box, where Bonne was on the prowl to convert.

Hutchinson's performance went from strength to strength, and his mesmerising run almost saw him restore Walsall's three goal cushion. He hurdled a series of challenges to break into the box, and was denied by Turner from a tight angle.

The ball then broke to Knowles, who flashed a low effort wide of the near post. Walsall continued to apply the pressure and were only denied a fourth by the crossbar.

Hutchinson celebrates his second of the game

Taylor Allen floated a lovely ball over the Gillingham defence and Draper ran onto it send his looping finish crashing off the top of the crossbar.

Shad Ogie almost hauled Gillingham back into the contest when his incredible pile driver from distance was tipped behind by Evans.

But Walsall were soon celebrating a fourth when Hutchinson completed his treble five minutes from time.

Jamille Matt shielded the ball from his marker and sprayed a defence splitting ball out wide for Tierney. The Irishman sprinted down the right and hung an inviting cross to the back post for Hutchinson to head back across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Teams

Walsall Starting XI: Evans; Riley, Daniels, Williams, Allen; Stirk, McEntee; Knowles (Comley 79), Tierney, Hutchinson; Draper (Matt 79).

Subs: Smith, James-Taylor, Foulkes, Johnson, Griffiths.

Gillingham (4-3-1-2): Turner; McKenzie (Ehmer 46), Masterson, Ogie, Clark; Coleman, Williams (Clarke 56), Jeffries; Mahoney (Williams 89); Bonne, Nichols (Lapslie 72).

Subs: Morris, Orji, Chambers.

Referee: Charles Breakspear