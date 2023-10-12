Walsall's owners Trivela Group propose Drogheda United purchase

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 07/06/2022 Walsall FC are holding a press conference after announcing the club has been taken over by American firm, Trivela Group. Pictured, Benjamin Boycott....

The terms of the proposed takeover have been fully agreed between Trivela Group and the Director of the Drogheda United Members Club.

Trivela Group will become the owner of Drogheda subject to an approving vote by the members in early November.

Walsall co-chairman Ben Boycott is excited by the potential for collaboration, especially regarding player movement between the two clubs.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to acquire Drogheda United FC," Walsall co-chairman and Trivela Group managing director Ben Boycott said.

"The fast growing League of Ireland presents unique opportunities for synergies with Walsall FC, which is a major part of our thinking in entering into this project.

"These synergies will include player movement between the clubs, shared administrative costs, shared commercial opportunities, unique supporter experiences such as friendly matches, and more.

"The opportunity for players to move between English and Irish clubs relatively seamlessly is a particular interest to us.

"We are currently seeing positive signs in this area, as influential players such as Oisin McEntee, Ross Tierney, and Freddie Draper all gained valuable experience in the League of Ireland earlier in their careers.