Walsall boss Mat Sadler rubbishes Scott Dann rumours

Dann came through the youth ranks with the Saddlers, and is currently available as a free agent.
Sadler has had a number of players on trial, after exploring the option of bringing in another defender.
However, Sadler rubbished any claims that the 36-year-old is training with the club.
Sadler said: "That's the first I've heard of it. Someone has put two and two together, and got five there.
"I trialled a few different players and I wasn't just willing to bring in anybody.
"When Hussey left, we felt like there might be an experienced one that we wanted to get back into the building.
"That'll be something that we'll look towards in the future. What I don't want to do is rush into something to fill a void, and that might take money away from January."