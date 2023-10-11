Notification Settings

Walsall boss Mat Sadler rubbishes Scott Dann rumours

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Mat Sadler has quashed rumours that Scott Dann has been training with his former club Walsall.

Scott Dann celebrating a Walsall goal in 2007.
Dann came through the youth ranks with the Saddlers, and is currently available as a free agent.

Sadler has had a number of players on trial, after exploring the option of bringing in another defender.

However, Sadler rubbished any claims that the 36-year-old is training with the club.

Sadler said: "That's the first I've heard of it. Someone has put two and two together, and got five there.

"I trialled a few different players and I wasn't just willing to bring in anybody.

"When Hussey left, we felt like there might be an experienced one that we wanted to get back into the building.

"That'll be something that we'll look towards in the future. What I don't want to do is rush into something to fill a void, and that might take money away from January."

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

