Walsall boss Mat Sadler rubbishes Scott Dann rumours

Scott Dann celebrating a Walsall goal in 2007.

Dann came through the youth ranks with the Saddlers, and is currently available as a free agent.

Sadler has had a number of players on trial, after exploring the option of bringing in another defender.

However, Sadler rubbished any claims that the 36-year-old is training with the club.

Sadler said: "That's the first I've heard of it. Someone has put two and two together, and got five there.

"I trialled a few different players and I wasn't just willing to bring in anybody.

"When Hussey left, we felt like there might be an experienced one that we wanted to get back into the building.