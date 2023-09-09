Salford 1 Walsall 2 - Report

Walsall celebrate what turned out to be the winner (Owen Russell)

Matt Smith opened the scoring for Salford after 15 minutes, as Walsall struggled to get into the game in the first period.

Mat Sadler made a double change at the break and was rewarded when Freddie Draper equalised with a powerful header on 59 minutes.

Oisin McEntee bagged the winner with 77 minutes on the clock after converting the rebound from Draper's low shot.

In a game of two halves, Walsall held out to end a 15-match winless run on the road in League Two.

Salford dominated possession and pinned Walsall inside their own half for much of the first period.

Joe Foulkes battles for the ball (Owen Russell)

Stevie Mallan ran the show in the heart of midfield for Salford, and the threat of Luke Bolton down the right proved uncontainable for Taylor Allen at times.

The hosts made their attacking intentions clear from the outset with Mallan releasing Bolton down the right with a tidy pass.

Bolton won his battle with Allen to work a cross into the box, but Donervon Daniels swept the ball behind.

The pressure continued to intensify and Walsall didn't help themselves when David Okagbue's undercooked back pass gifted Salford another opening.

Smith's effort from an acute angle was clawed away by Evans and Mallen's low shot from the loose ball was deflected behind.

Evans was unable to prevent Smith for a second time shortly after when the Salford target man bundled a scrappy finish into the bottom corner on 15 minutes.

Salford worked the corner short, and Bolton checked onto his right foot to curl a teasing delivery to the back post. Smith got in front of his man and helped direct the ball past Evans to give the Ammies a deserved lead.

Walsall did manage to get Isaac Hutchinson into the game more after the drink's break with the midfielder blazing a free-kick over, before drawing a first save albeit a comfortable one from Alex Cairns.

Nonetheless, Salford continued to toy with Walsall and Ethan Ingram was afforded far too much space to carry the ball forward and blast a speculative strike out of the stadium.

McEntee then prevented Salford from doubling their advantage with a goal line clearance to thwart Curtis Tilt's header.

Mallen almost capped an impressive first half display with a long-range screamer, but his deflected effort was expertly tipped over by Evans.

Sadler switched to a 4-2-3-1 after the break with Ross Tierney and Aramide Oteh replacing Okagbue and Jamille Matt.

Freddie Draper celebrates his goal (Owen Russell)

Tierney took up the No. 10 role, while Oteh and Hutchinson pushed out wide. Draper led the line on his own, and it quickly became clear that the second half was going to be a very different contest.

Walsall got back on level terms just before the hour-mark when Freddie Draper registered his second of the campaign.

Ryan Stirk released McEntee down the right with a cleverly taken quick free-kick. McEntee hung a beautiful cross into the penalty area and Draper powered a bullet header beyond the reach of Cairns.

The Saddlers rallied after Draper's leveller and the Walsall goal scorer felt he should've had a penalty when he went down under a challenge from Theo Vassell in the box.

Referee Paul Howard was unmoved but Walsall were unperturbed and now looked the likeliest to score next.

Tierney released Hutchinson before being caught by a late challenge from Ossama Ashley. Hutchinson cushioned the ball down on his chest and cut inside to send his strike just over the woodwork.

The visitors completed the turnaround 13 minutes from time with McEntee bagging the decider.

Draper evaded a couple of challenges inside the box with a mesmerizing slaloming run into the box.

Ryan Stirk in possession for Walsall (Owen Russell)

His low shot was parried by Cairns and McEntee popped up to convert the follow up from point blank range for his third goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Draper had another shot saved by Cairns, but the Salford onslaught was incoming. Fortunately, Evans proved his worth once again, just as he did in the victory over Colchester.

Substitute Marcus Dackers hooked his volley towards the near post but Evans got down low to produce a superb stop with a strong left hand.

Dackers came close once again when his shot from Mallen's corner found the side netting, and Evans was forced into action again at the end of the 90 minutes.

Smith cushioned his header down for Bolton to break into the box but Evans stuck out a crucial leg to thwart him.

Ingram also had a sighter in stoppage time after bursting into the box, although he could only drag his finish wide.

Walsall almost added the finishing touches to relieve the pressure midway into nine minutes of stoppage time.

Issac Hutchinson tries to make things happen (Owen Russell)

Draper sprinted past his man with a delightful first touch before being hauled down. Tierney played on and almost found the net with an audacious chip from range.

Evans made one more crucial save at the death to deny Mallen. The Welshman would've seen his low effort late but got himself behind the ball to gather.

The 696 away supporters in attendance stayed behind in high spirits to applaud the players as they registered their very first away win of the calendar year in League Two.

Teams

Walsall Starting XI (3-5-2): Evans; Farquharson, Daniels (Williams 85), Okagbue (Tierney 46); Foulkes, McEntee, Stirk, Hutchinson, Allen; Draper, Matt (Oteh 46).

Subs not used: Smith, Riley, James-Taylor, Johnson.

Salford (3-4-2-1): A Cairns; E Ingram, C Tilt, T Vassell; L Bolton, S Mallan, O Ashley (M Dackers 84), D John (K Berkoe 64); C McAleny (R Watson 65), C McLennan; M Smith.

Subs not used: J Wright, K Nmai, L Humbles, T Olopade.

Referee: Paul Howard