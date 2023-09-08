Salford look to balance their run of form against Walsall

Action from last season's meeting at the Bescot

Neil Wood’s side have not won at home in the league since April, as well as not defeating a team above them in the table this season.

However, Salford have beaten two Championship outfits in Preston North End and Leeds United to set up a meeting with Burnley in their first-ever League Cup round three fixture, as well as winning twice on their travels in League Two.

Salford’s two deadline day signings show they mean business, as the arrival of Ethan Ingram provides the club with athleticism and experience above his age, while wing-back Declan John will provide a more attacking style in the defence.

Twenty-year-old Ingram has represented England throughout the age groups, while John has seven appearances for the Welsh national team.

These signings go greatly with the squad depth of EFL veterans Adrian Marinappa, Curtis Tilt and Matt Smith.

On Salford’s squad, Saddlers boss Mat Sadler said: “Their squad is littered with eye-catching players. Fantastic talent throughout, and they are a very good team, and one that we need to be at the top of our game to beat.”

Callum Hendry, the top goalscorer of the season, will hope to score after all three of his goals this season have come in a hat-trick away to Tranmere a few weeks ago. With both teams having poor home and away records, they will both be looking to end poor runs with victory in a game where the two teams are separated by one point.

Salford have struggled for form lately and greatly missed Elliot Watt, who was on a good run of form which resulted in him being nominated for an award at the North West Football Awards, before missing the start of the season for the Ammies.

Sadler spoke very well about the support the Saddlers receive when travelling to Salford, saying: “It’s a place where the supporters have always followed us in their numbers.