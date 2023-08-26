Tom Knowles loving Walsall competition

Tom Knowles

Knowles marked his return from injury by climbing off the bench to pull a goal back in Tuesday night's 3-2 defeat against Brighton Under-21s.

The 24-year-old was out of action for almost a month, and missed the opening five matches of the new campaign.

Joe Riley played at Morecambe on the opening day, but Foulkes has since started the last five matches.

Knowles has praised Foulkes' performances in his absence, and insists he will need to work hard to regain his place.

"Joe has done a brilliant job whilst I've been out and I've got to work hard to get my place back in the team because he's been excellent so far," Knowles said.

"It's up to me to push him on and try to get back in the team. There's no problem with competition at all.