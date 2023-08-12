Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mat Sadler is glad Freddie Draper is back

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Mat Sadler is delighted to welcome Freddie Draper back from suspension.

Freddie Draper
Freddie Draper

The striker impressed in pre-season after arriving on loan from Lincoln.

However, he missed the first two games due to suspension after receiving a red card in his last game at Drogheda.

The teenager has now served his suspension, and will be available for the visit of Stockport on Saturday.

“I like Freddie. I am annoyed at him that he got sent off in his last game at Drogheda,” Sadler said.

“Freddie was great in pre-season and it was frustrating having to keep him out.

“We always knew he would miss the first two games but now he comes into the mix with the other great options I’ve got.

“I am happy to have these headaches. Finding the right blend and the right opposition to play which players is the challenge.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News