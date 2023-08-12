Mat Sadler is glad Freddie Draper is back

Freddie Draper

The striker impressed in pre-season after arriving on loan from Lincoln.

However, he missed the first two games due to suspension after receiving a red card in his last game at Drogheda.

The teenager has now served his suspension, and will be available for the visit of Stockport on Saturday.

“I like Freddie. I am annoyed at him that he got sent off in his last game at Drogheda,” Sadler said.

“Freddie was great in pre-season and it was frustrating having to keep him out.

“We always knew he would miss the first two games but now he comes into the mix with the other great options I’ve got.