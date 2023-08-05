Walsall to ease injured duo back

Walsall midfielder Jack Earing in the commentary box

The pair have been out of action since January, but were involved in the open training session on Tuesday.

Menayese is forecast to return in October or November, while Earing is not expected to feature until January.

However, Sadler has stressed the importance of easing them back in gently.

Sadler said: “Jack has still got a bit of a road to go. Rolin is probably ahead of that.

“Nonetheless, we still need to be tentative with him.

“They both had really tough injuries and it certainly won’t be a straight line.