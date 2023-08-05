Notification Settings

Walsall to ease injured duo back

By George BennettWalsall FC

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler has revealed Rolin Menayese and Jack Earing’s return from injury won’t be straightforward.

Walsall midfielder Jack Earing in the commentary box

The pair have been out of action since January, but were involved in the open training session on Tuesday.

Menayese is forecast to return in October or November, while Earing is not expected to feature until January.

However, Sadler has stressed the importance of easing them back in gently.

Sadler said: “Jack has still got a bit of a road to go. Rolin is probably ahead of that.

“Nonetheless, we still need to be tentative with him.

“They both had really tough injuries and it certainly won’t be a straight line.

“We have to dip them in and out because bodies that aren’t used to training and playing every day will be susceptible to further injuries.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

