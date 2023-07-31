Notification Settings

Freddie Draper to miss first two Walsall games

By George Bennett

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has confirmed Freddie Draper will be ineligible for the first two matches of the 2023/24 season.

Freddie Draper and Lucas Digne
Draper received a straight red card during his loan at Drogheda United in June, and only served one game of his three-match suspension.

Therefore, the 19-year-old forward, who joined the Saddlers on loan from Lincoln in the summer, will miss their League Two opener at Morecambe, and EFL Cup first round tie against Blackburn Rovers.

The teenager scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory over Albion under-21s last week, before registering two assists in a 3-0 win over Solihull Moors.

Sadler said: “Unfortunately, he won’t be with me for the first two games after a suspension that he got at Drogheda. But I am glad he will be available for our first home game.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

