Freddie Draper to miss first two Walsall games

Freddie Draper and Lucas Digne

Draper received a straight red card during his loan at Drogheda United in June, and only served one game of his three-match suspension.

Therefore, the 19-year-old forward, who joined the Saddlers on loan from Lincoln in the summer, will miss their League Two opener at Morecambe, and EFL Cup first round tie against Blackburn Rovers.

The teenager scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory over Albion under-21s last week, before registering two assists in a 3-0 win over Solihull Moors.