Walsall's Tom Knowles praised for improving defensive game

Tom Knowles

Knowles traditionally plays as an attacker but has adapted well to his role at right wing-back during pre-season.

The 24-year-old received a stern defensive test against Rochdale winger Michael Afuye in his previous outing, and Sadler has revealed Knowles is constantly working to refine his all-round game.

Sadler said: “We want our wing-backs to be front foot, and to really go and engage.

“Tom is going to find himself in one-v-one situations at times, just like he does in the attacking half.

“When he does, we have to defend that, and we have to really show that other side to us, which Tom is learning.