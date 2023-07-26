Notification Settings

Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson aiming to hit the goal trail

By George Bennett
Walsall FC
Published:

Walsall midfielder Isaac Hutchinson is determined to build on his goal scoring form from last season.

Isaac Hutchinson scores for Walsall (Owen Russell)

Hutchinson netted seven goals and set-up six more during the 2022-23 campaign, with five of his total coming after the turn of the year.

The 23-year-old rescued a draw against Rochdale last Friday with a stunning strike from range 14 minutes from time.

He has notched two goals in pre-season, and has his sights set on increasing his output in front of goal for the Saddlers during the new campaign.

Hutchinson said: “Off the back of last season I started getting a taste for scoring semi-regularly.

“I want to carry that on and add more to it. That just means getting in the box more and giving myself the best chance possible.

“The more chances I get the better and hopefully I can put them away.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

