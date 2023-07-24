Walsall loan Motherwell creative midfielder Ross Tierney

Ross Tierney has agreed a season-long loan deal with Walsall and arrives from Motherwell

Dubliner Tierney, 22, is a Republic of Ireland under-21 international and will spend the 2023/24 campaign at Bescot Stadium.

Attack-minded midfielder Tierney checks in from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, where he has made 38 appearances in all competitions, including 12 starts, since making the switch on a three-and-a-half year deal from League of Ireland outfit Bohemians in January 2022. He has netted against Celtic and Rangers in that time.

Time with the Saddlers will be Tierney's first experience of English football having progressed through the junior ranks at renowned Dublin junior outfit St Kevin's Boys, who produced full internationals including Robbie Brady, Stephen Carr, Damien Duff, Ian Harte, Evan Ferguson and Dara O'Shea, among others.

Boss Sadler, for whom Tierney is a ninth summer signing, believes Walsall are fortune to have secure the midfielder's loan and is excited to see the Irishman bring a creative flair to his side.

“Ross comes into the building and will bring some really good competition in that midfield area,” Sadler said.

“He’s had a fantastic first initial spell of his career and now it’s about going again. He’s been desperate to come down to England and show what he’s all about so we feel very fortunate to have him here.

“He’s scored goals against Celtic, he’s scored goals against Rangers so he’s got an attacking pedigree.

“He provides a bit of a different option to what we currently have and I’m especially looking forward to work with him because of his high energy, work rate and he wants to make defenders defend. He’s got a lovely ability to find a pass in the final third so I’m really pleased to have him here.”

Tierney described himself as a forward-thinking midfielder who likes to be creative and link with the frontline.