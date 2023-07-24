Walsall capture free agent and former loan forward Aramide Oteh

Aramide Oteh (Walsall FC)

London-born former Queens Park Rangers prospect Oteh, 24, is a versatile frontrunner capable of operating as a centre-forward, second striker or winger.

He is a familiar face to Saddlers fans having spent the second half of 2018/19 on loan at Bescot Stadium, where he was unable to help Walsall survive relegation from League One after netting once in 13 outings.

The striker insisted his memories of the Saddlers fans was one of the main reasons he wanted to return to the club.

He said: “I’m glad to be back.

“When I was here previously, the fans were always supportive and showed me love and that was a reason why I wanted to come back.

“I want to show them what I’m capable of doing and hopefully we’ll have beautiful moments together.

“You always want to try and improve; you know you’re going to have players in your position that you have to battle out against but it’s healthy competition and that’s something you want to have so you can achieve big things.

“I want to kick on from last season, which was probably my best season. I want to push on and hopefully I can do that individually and collectively here.”

Oteh has featured for Salford City and Crawley Town since departing QPR, where he headed after departing boyhood club Tottenham in 2017.

He exited Salford in January 2022 and has spent the last 18 months with Crawley, with whom he scored nine times in 43 games in all competitions.

The forward had been in contract talks with Crawley after his contract expired at the end of last season.