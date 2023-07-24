Aramide Oteh backed to provide Walsall with 'something different'

Aramide Oteh

The striker, who had previous had a loan spell at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, has returned to the club after becoming a free agent following his departure from Crawley Town.

Sadler has already added to his forward line with the signings of Danny Johnson, Douglas James-Taylor and Freddie Draper, and believes Oteh will provide them with a different dimension.

He said: "I’m really happy to get Aramide to the club.

“I really like his attacking play, he’s exceptionally bright, quick and moves the team up the pitch. The flip of that is he works extremely hard out of possession and really hard for the team.

“Darren (Byfield) spoke really highly of him as well. We had a lot of conversations about him and a lot of them were centred about how hard he is willing to work both in and out of possession for the team.

“He adds something a little bit different to what we’ve currently got in our attack and he’s another good addition to the club.”

Saddlers first team coach Byfield believes Oteh's working both on and off the ball will benefit the side.

“I’m looking forward to working with Aramide again,” added Byfield.

“I think he will fit in really well. He has all of the characteristics that we want from a player and his personality in terms of in and out of possession.

“All the players bring something individually and what Aramide will bring is the ability to drive and dribble at players and get fans on their feet. Out of possession he will work so hard to win the ball back.