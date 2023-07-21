Walsall sign former loanee Jackson Smith from Wolves

Walsall and Rochdale come together to honour ‘gentleman’ Wayne Evans
Walsall have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jackson Smith from Wolves on a one-year contract.
Smith spent the second half of last season on loan with the Saddlers – registering two appearances in total.
He served as understudy to Owen Evans, but was handed by his debut by Mat Sadler as a half-time substitute in a goalless draw at Crawley in April.
The 21-year-old filled the void once again for the injured Evans when he made his first professional start in the final-day victory over Doncaster Rovers.