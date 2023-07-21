Notification Settings

Walsall boss Mat Sadler: I hope we did Wayne Evans proud

Premium
By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler is proud of the way the club came together to remember the late former Saddlers full-back Wayne Evans.

The game was in memory of Wayne Evans, who recently died in the USA
Evans' former teammates Jimmy Walker, Martin O'Connor, Chris Marsh, Wayne Thomas, Clive Platt, Adi Viveash, Dean Keates, Gary Birch, Charlie Ntamark, and Stuart Ryder all joined the current set of players for a minute's applause before kick-off.

