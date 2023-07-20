Youngster Joe Foulkes backed to provide strong Walsall competition

Joe Foulkes during his loan spell at Kidderminster Harriers

Foulkes has had two separate loan spells with Harriers over the course of the past two seasons, and helped lead them to promotion into the National League via the play-offs last term. Now Sadler is keen to make him part of his plans for the season ahead.

Sadler said: “Joe Foulkes has just had a fantastic loan experience at Kidderminster, and has done exactly what we wanted him to do when we sent him out on loan.

“You can see exactly how much he’s improved by playing with men for a couple of years.