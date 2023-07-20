Notification Settings

Youngster Joe Foulkes backed to provide strong Walsall competition

By George BennettWalsall FC

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler is delighted with Joe Foulkes’ successful loan at Kidderminster Harriers, and expects him to provide strong competition at right-wing back.

Joe Foulkes during his loan spell at Kidderminster Harriers
Foulkes has had two separate loan spells with Harriers over the course of the past two seasons, and helped lead them to promotion into the National League via the play-offs last term. Now Sadler is keen to make him part of his plans for the season ahead.

Sadler said: “Joe Foulkes has just had a fantastic loan experience at Kidderminster, and has done exactly what we wanted him to do when we sent him out on loan.

“You can see exactly how much he’s improved by playing with men for a couple of years.

“He is definitely someone I want in and around us. He provides really good competition if Tom [Knowles] is going to play on that side because he is a really good footballer.”

Walsall FC
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

